India's Bold Retaliatory Strikes: Operation Sindoor Unleashed
Operation Sindoor marked India's most significant military action within Pakistan since 1971. Directed by Prime Minister Modi, the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror strongholds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to a deadly terrorist attack, highlighting a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.
In a decisive move, the Indian Armed Forces embarked on Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi actively monitored the mission, which was coordinated by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, sources revealed to ANI.
The coordinated strikes by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force aimed to dismantle top leadership of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who have been implicated in sponsoring terrorism in India. Among the targeted locations were Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, along with strategic sites in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
India's Ministry of Defence confirmed the operation was a direct response to a brutal attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. Precision weaponry guided by intelligence agencies executed these attacks entirely from Indian soil. This operation marks India's most assertive military engagement within Pakistan's territory in over five decades.
