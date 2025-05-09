Left Menu

India Abstains: A Controversial IMF Vote on Pakistan

India abstained from voting at an IMF meeting regarding a new loan to Pakistan, with Congress criticizing the Modi government for not taking a firmer stance. The finance ministry expressed concerns over Pakistan's history of using funds for state-sponsored terrorism. India's objection highlights rising India-Pakistan tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting, India chose to abstain from voting on a proposal concerning a new $2.3 billion loan to Pakistan. This move has sparked criticism from the Congress party, which accused the Narendra Modi government of avoiding a strong stand against the proposal.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, reiterated their party's demand for a decisive 'no' vote, which they believe would have conveyed a strong message. The finance ministry echoed concerns about the possibility of misuse of funds for cross-border terrorism, given Pakistan's track record.

India's protest at the IMF underscores ongoing tensions with Pakistan, with many member countries sharing concerns of potential military misuse. The IMF is bound by its procedural rules, complicating direct intervention despite widespread apprehension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

