India Abstains: A Controversial IMF Vote on Pakistan

In a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting, India chose to abstain from voting on a proposal concerning a new $2.3 billion loan to Pakistan. This move has sparked criticism from the Congress party, which accused the Narendra Modi government of avoiding a strong stand against the proposal.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, reiterated their party's demand for a decisive 'no' vote, which they believe would have conveyed a strong message. The finance ministry echoed concerns about the possibility of misuse of funds for cross-border terrorism, given Pakistan's track record.

India's protest at the IMF underscores ongoing tensions with Pakistan, with many member countries sharing concerns of potential military misuse. The IMF is bound by its procedural rules, complicating direct intervention despite widespread apprehension.

