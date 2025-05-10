Left Menu

Dramatic Drone Incident Captures Srinagar's Attention

In Srinagar, a drone was shot down by the air-defence system at an old airfield following two massive explosions near the local airport. Authorities confirmed the incident and mentioned the drone was targeted over the technical airport area. Further details are still awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-05-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 12:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded in Srinagar on Saturday when a drone was neutralized by the air-defence system at the city's old airfield, sending shockwaves across the region.

The events occurred after two significant explosions were reported near the Srinagar airport around noon, adding to the day's tensions.

According to officials, the drone was hovering over what's known as the technical airport before being targeted. Additional information is pending as the situation continues to develop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

