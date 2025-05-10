Dramatic Drone Incident Captures Srinagar's Attention

A dramatic incident unfolded in Srinagar on Saturday when a drone was neutralized by the air-defence system at the city's old airfield, sending shockwaves across the region.

The events occurred after two significant explosions were reported near the Srinagar airport around noon, adding to the day's tensions.

According to officials, the drone was hovering over what's known as the technical airport before being targeted. Additional information is pending as the situation continues to develop.

(With inputs from agencies.)