Dramatic Drone Incident Captures Srinagar's Attention
In Srinagar, a drone was shot down by the air-defence system at an old airfield following two massive explosions near the local airport. Authorities confirmed the incident and mentioned the drone was targeted over the technical airport area. Further details are still awaited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-05-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 12:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A dramatic incident unfolded in Srinagar on Saturday when a drone was neutralized by the air-defence system at the city's old airfield, sending shockwaves across the region.
The events occurred after two significant explosions were reported near the Srinagar airport around noon, adding to the day's tensions.
According to officials, the drone was hovering over what's known as the technical airport before being targeted. Additional information is pending as the situation continues to develop.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drone
- Srinagar
- air-defence
- explosions
- airport
- tension
- technical
- neutralized
- incident
- authorities
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Turbulence Amid Trade Tensions and Federal Reserve Dilemmas
Tensions in Data: European Funding Freeze in China’s Wake
UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Tensions Flare at Line of Control: Analyzing the Recent Exchange
South Korea and U.S. Eye 'July Package' to Resolve Trade Tensions