Tragic Double Suicide in Laxmanpur: Family Feud Turns Fatal

A tragic double suicide unfolded in Laxmanpur Lal Nagar village when Sangeeta Devi, 35, and her 62-year-old mother-in-law, Chhotaka Devi, ended their lives following a family dispute. The heartbreaking act occurred in the presence of Sangeeta's toddler and Chhotaka's disabled husband. The police are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching episode in Laxmanpur Lal Nagar village, Sangeeta Devi, aged 35, along with her 62-year-old mother-in-law, Chhotaka Devi, reportedly took their own lives due to escalating family conflicts, police disclosed on Saturday.

The distressing incident occurred on Friday evening when Sangeeta, reportedly overwhelmed by family tensions, hanged herself using a saree at her residence. Within minutes, Chhotaka Devi followed suit, hanging herself from a nearby tree, according to SO of Itiyathok police station, Sheshmani Pandey.

The women left behind Sangeeta's young child and Chhotaka's disabled husband, who were present at the scene. Neighbors, alerted by the child's cries, forced their way into the house, only to find Sangeeta lifeless. Authorities have launched further investigations following the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

