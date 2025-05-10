Left Menu

Borosil Renewables Narrows Net Loss, Plans Fundraising

Borosil Renewables reported a reduced net loss of Rs 29.52 crore in the March quarter, supported by increased revenues. The company plans to seek shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 500 crore. Additionally, Ashok Jain will transition to a non-executive director role after his current term ends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:40 IST
Borosil Renewables Narrows Net Loss, Plans Fundraising
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Borosil Renewables has narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 29.52 crore for the March quarter, thanks to higher revenues.

The company had incurred a net loss of Rs 53.32 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, as revealed in a regulatory filing. The total income surged to Rs 385.44 crore from Rs 287.83 crore a year ago.

The board has greenlit a proposal to seek shareholder approval for raising up to Rs 500 crore in funds through various modes. Additionally, Ashok Jain is set to become a non-executive director after completing his term as whole-time director on July 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025