AAP Achieves Milestone in GST Collection in Punjab

Punjab's Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, announced a historic achievement in GST collection, claiming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has matched the previous Congress government's five-year total within just three years. Cheema attributed this success to the stringent measures taken by the current administration to curb tax evasion.

Addressing the media, Cheema criticized the Congress's tenure, alleging widespread tax evasion and fake billing through bogus firms, which drained the state's resources. He highlighted that under the AAP's leadership, GST collection has seen a remarkable increase due to the crackdown on such malpractices.

In April 2025, Punjab reported its highest monthly GST collection of Rs 2,654 crore, marking a 19.77% increase from the previous year. Cheema revealed efforts to expose and tackle a Rs 163 crore fake billing scam in Ludhiana. The government, employing advanced technology, has collected substantial fines and continues its campaign against tax evaders.

