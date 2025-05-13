Market Jitters: Impact of Sino-U.S. Trade Truce on Chinese Stocks
Chinese stock prices remained mostly steady on Tuesday, while Hong Kong stocks faced declines due to tempered optimism about the recent Sino-U.S. trade truce. The agreement sparked an initial global market rally, but concerns lingered over future negotiations, affecting investor sentiment and market performance.
After weekend discussions in Geneva, an agreement between U.S. and Chinese officials initially fueled a global market rally and strengthened the U.S. dollar.
Despite a positive trade deal, investor sentiment was cautious regarding future negotiations, impacting market trajectory and resulting in mixed performance.
