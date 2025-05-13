Market Jitters: Impact of Sino-U.S. Trade Truce on Chinese Stocks

Chinese stock prices showed minimal change on Tuesday, contrasted by a decline in Hong Kong markets, as excitement over a recent Sino-U.S. trade truce began to dwindle.

After weekend discussions in Geneva, an agreement between U.S. and Chinese officials initially fueled a global market rally and strengthened the U.S. dollar.

Despite a positive trade deal, investor sentiment was cautious regarding future negotiations, impacting market trajectory and resulting in mixed performance.

