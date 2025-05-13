Left Menu

Market Jitters: Impact of Sino-U.S. Trade Truce on Chinese Stocks

Chinese stock prices remained mostly steady on Tuesday, while Hong Kong stocks faced declines due to tempered optimism about the recent Sino-U.S. trade truce. The agreement sparked an initial global market rally, but concerns lingered over future negotiations, affecting investor sentiment and market performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:25 IST
Chinese stock prices showed minimal change on Tuesday, contrasted by a decline in Hong Kong markets, as excitement over a recent Sino-U.S. trade truce began to dwindle.

After weekend discussions in Geneva, an agreement between U.S. and Chinese officials initially fueled a global market rally and strengthened the U.S. dollar.

Despite a positive trade deal, investor sentiment was cautious regarding future negotiations, impacting market trajectory and resulting in mixed performance.

