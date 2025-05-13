Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields React to US-China Trade Developments

Euro zone bond yields reached near one-month highs due to decline in interest rate cut expectations from the European Central Bank. This follows a de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade war, impacting global economic forecasts. Investors focus on Germany's ZEW survey and U.S. Consumer Prices Index for new insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:17 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields React to US-China Trade Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone bond yields edged closer to one-month highs as investors reconsidered their expectations for interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank, sparked by a quicker-than-anticipated easing in the U.S.-China trade war.

The benchmark German 10-year yield increased to 2.65%, while the two-year yield rose to 1.93%, its most significant levels since April 10.

Attention now shifts to Germany's ZEW survey and the U.S. Consumer Prices Index, which may reveal further impacts of the trade tensions on economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025