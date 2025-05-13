Left Menu

Border Tensions Escalate: Villagers Demand Decisive Action Against Pakistan

Despite a ceasefire, Pakistan's repeated border violations have forced villagers in Mahantpati, Jammu, to flee due to cross-border firing. Villagers express anger, demanding decisive action against Pakistan to end the persistent fear and disruption in their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:18 IST
Villagers from the border villages. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the face of continued border violations, the residents of Mahantpati, a village in Jammu's Akhnoor sector, are calling for decisive action against Pakistan. Despite a supposed understanding of a ceasefire, hostilities persist, forcing villagers to flee their homes due to cross-border firing just 400 meters from the International Border.

The villagers, frustrated by the recurrent threat and disruptions, are demanding a firm response. Bodhiray Sharma, a local resident, recounted how they sought refuge in safe locations after Pakistani gunfire commenced, only to return home post-ceasefire announcement, only to experience renewed firing. "This time we want a decisive fight," Sharma stated, emphasizing the desire for a lasting resolution to prevent future suffering.

The community's concerns extend to the women and youth, who are equally impacted by the ongoing tensions. Shrishta Devi and Sagar Kumar highlighted the distress caused by the constant fear and interruption to daily life. Neelam Kumar recalled past displacements due to conflicts like the Kargil war, questioning if the response from Indian authorities is sufficient. The villagers' messages resonate with a shared sentiment: they yearn for peace but are prepared for decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

