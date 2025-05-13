The New Trade Chessboard: U.S.-China Tariff Truce and Its Ripple Effects

A recent temporary agreement between the U.S. and China to pause escalating tariffs is reshaping international trade dynamics. Manufacturing-heavy countries such as Vietnam and Mexico are feeling the pressure to negotiate more favorable terms with the U.S. to capitalize on the 'China-plus-one' strategy that many global producers now employ.

During a volatile period marked by President Donald Trump's changing tariff policies, many countries measured their success by comparing trade terms with those imposed on China. Now, a breakthrough in trade talks offers a 90-day reprieve from high tariffs, yet lingering uncertainty might delay investment decisions, says North American trade expert Diego Marroquin Bitar.

Although some manufacturing relocated from China due to tariffs, the U.S. pause presents countries like Vietnam and Mexico with a complex situation. The evolving landscape leaves multinational corporations reconsidering their reliance on Chinese manufacturing, potentially seeking alternatives, as past tariff changes had forced companies to ponder their supply chain strategies.

