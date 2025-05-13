Goa Tourism Faces Challenges Amidst Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

The psychological impact of the Pahalgam terror attack is unsettling the tourism sector in Goa, leading to a series of cancellations. With abrupt disruptions, Goa's government is collaborating with private stakeholders to devise plans to mitigate the fallout.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte engaged with various stakeholders to address the present challenges. Discussions are centered around addressing hotel cancellations by international and domestic tourists, as the coastal state grapples with rising concerns.

Despite past growth in tourism numbers, high costs are driving tourists to alternatives like Vietnam and Thailand. The sector aims to attract visitors from the UAE and Eastern Europe, with predictions of a surge in Russian tourists next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)