Powering Ahead: Green Energy Zones and Smart Metering Revolution
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasizes the priority of installing prepaid smart meters in government establishments and increasing nuclear energy production. The Regional Power Ministers' Conference highlights the need for green energy zones and challenges in the distribution sector. Maharashtra plans significant power capacity expansion and grid enhancements.
- Country:
- India
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized the priority of installing prepaid smart meters in all government establishments at the Regional Power Ministers' Conference in Mumbai. He also underscored the goal of increasing the nuclear energy output to 100 GW by 2047.
Khattar advocated for the creation of dedicated zones for green energy production in states to achieve net zero emissions. Financial resources are being allocated to support the smart meter project, aiming to enhance efficiency within the power distribution network.
Maharashtra's initiatives, including a Resource Adequacy Plan and decentralised solar projects, were highlighted as part of a broader strategy to meet rising electricity demands and ensure a strong power infrastructure. Emphasis was placed on coordinated efforts between central and state governments to address challenges in the distribution sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt to Lift Ban on Pre-Approval Medicine Advertising at Medical Conferences
Nexteer Automotive Strengthens Global Supply Chain at Changshu Conference
Maximize Your Business Reach: The Ultimate Guide to Press Release Distribution
WTO Urged to Prioritize Food Security at Upcoming Ministerial Conference
Caste enumeration will be done transparently: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at press conference in Bhopal.