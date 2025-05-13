Powering Ahead: Green Energy Zones and Smart Metering Revolution

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized the priority of installing prepaid smart meters in all government establishments at the Regional Power Ministers' Conference in Mumbai. He also underscored the goal of increasing the nuclear energy output to 100 GW by 2047.

Khattar advocated for the creation of dedicated zones for green energy production in states to achieve net zero emissions. Financial resources are being allocated to support the smart meter project, aiming to enhance efficiency within the power distribution network.

Maharashtra's initiatives, including a Resource Adequacy Plan and decentralised solar projects, were highlighted as part of a broader strategy to meet rising electricity demands and ensure a strong power infrastructure. Emphasis was placed on coordinated efforts between central and state governments to address challenges in the distribution sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)