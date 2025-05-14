Left Menu

Tigers Roaming: A Frightening Visit to Village Fields Near Ranthambore

A tigress and her cubs have strayed from Ranthambore National Park into Kutalpura Maliyan village, alarming residents. The forest department is actively monitoring the situation and aiming to safely return the tigers to their habitat, highlighting ongoing human-wildlife conflicts near protected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:30 IST
Ranthambore National Park (File Photo/Rajasthan Tourism). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Kutalpura Maliyan village in Rajasthan are in a state of panic as a tigress and her cubs have wandered out of Ranthambore National Park and into local agricultural fields. Another tiger has been seen near the Sawai Palace hotel, adding to the villagers' fears.

The forest department has launched strict monitoring and tranquilization efforts to safeguard both the tigers and the villagers. A team of experts is on the ground, tasked with safely tracking and capturing the animals for their return to the park.

This incident underscores the pressing issue of human-wildlife conflict in regions adjacent to wildlife reserves. As tigers venture closer to human settlements, concerns mount regarding the safety of both humans and wildlife. The Ranthambore National Park, renowned for its biodiversity, faces the ongoing challenge of balancing conservation with community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

