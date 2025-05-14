Left Menu

Colombia Takes Bold Step With China's Belt and Road Initiative

China and Colombia signed a joint cooperation plan under the Belt and Road Initiative as their leaders met in Beijing. The move highlights China's strengthening influence in Latin America. Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia termed the decision to join the project as a significant leap forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, China and Colombia have signed a joint cooperation plan under the Belt and Road Initiative. This strategic move was solidified during talks in Beijing, as reported by state media on Wednesday.

The agreement marks a crucial step for Colombia, according to Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia, who hailed it as the country's 'boldest step in decades' on the geopolitical stage. The decision underscores China's expanding influence in Latin America, a region traditionally under U.S. strategic influence.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed China's readiness to enhance trade ties, import quality products from Colombia, and support mutual investments. Colombian President Gustavo Petro's move to join the initiative is seen as a historic pivot towards China, reflecting a growing shift in global alliances.

