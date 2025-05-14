Colombia Takes Bold Step With China's Belt and Road Initiative

In a significant diplomatic development, China and Colombia have signed a joint cooperation plan under the Belt and Road Initiative. This strategic move was solidified during talks in Beijing, as reported by state media on Wednesday.

The agreement marks a crucial step for Colombia, according to Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia, who hailed it as the country's 'boldest step in decades' on the geopolitical stage. The decision underscores China's expanding influence in Latin America, a region traditionally under U.S. strategic influence.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed China's readiness to enhance trade ties, import quality products from Colombia, and support mutual investments. Colombian President Gustavo Petro's move to join the initiative is seen as a historic pivot towards China, reflecting a growing shift in global alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)