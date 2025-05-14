Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Nursing Student's Mysterious Death in Imphal Hostel

Abiel Sachiana, a 21-year-old nursing student from Meghalaya, was discovered dead in her hostel at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, which involved the student being found hanged. Authorities are actively pursuing leads to uncover the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:48 IST
In a tragic incident, a young nursing student from Meghalaya, Abiel Sachiana, was found dead at her hostel in Imphal. The 21-year-old's untimely death has sparked an investigation by local authorities, who are determined to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The discovery occurred in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, where Sachiana was a fourth-semester student. Police reports indicate that she was found hanging, prompting the authorities to delve deeper into the case.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting a thorough probe to ascertain the potential causes behind this heartbreaking incident. Officials are actively following leads and encouraging the public to come forward with any information they might have.

(With inputs from agencies.)

