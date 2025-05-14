Emerging Markets Thrive Amid Trade Deals and Geopolitical Shifts

Global investors on Wednesday turned their attention to potential trade deals and geopolitical shifts, driving an uptick in stocks and currencies across emerging markets. Encouraged by upbeat quarterly results from Asia, the MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index slightly rose, while its stock counterpart hit a new seven-month high.

Sentiment improved considerably following U.S. trade deals with China and the UK, suggesting a de-escalation in previous friction. Thailand and South Korea engaged in strategic discussions with the U.S., emphasizing bolstered cooperation to cushion against tariff measures and stabilize currencies.

President Donald Trump's Middle Eastern tour added further intrigue. The U.S. lifted sanctions on Syria, announcing substantial investments with Saudi Arabia. As Ukraine and Russia prepared for potential dialogues, investors remained vigilant, seeking clarity on regional stability and future opportunities.

