Africa Global Logistics: Boosting West Africa's Transport Hub

Africa Global Logistics, the operator of Ivory Coast's key port, plans a substantial investment exceeding 60 million euros in inland logistics over the upcoming five years. The strategy aims to bolster its status as a crucial transport nexus and gateway for landlocked West African nations.

According to Asta-Rosa Cisse, Regional Director, the company intends to develop operational hubs throughout Ivory Coast, featuring dry warehouses with advanced cooling facilities. In addition to running the main port in Abidjan, the company facilitates shipments to neighboring landlocked countries such as Burkina Faso and Mali, and also deals in various commodities like cotton, rubber, and palm oil.

The firm is working to decentralize operations, countering the centralization challenge at Abidjan's port. By establishing hubs in strategic locations such as Ferkessedougou, Bouake, and San Pedro, Africa Global Logistics aims to enhance operational efficiency in response to rising import and export activity, forecasted to jump by 50% this year.

