Global Markets Rally on Easing U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Global markets experienced an upswing with a reduction in trade tensions between the United States and China. This led to higher share prices on Wall Street and in Asian markets, albeit with slight declines in European stocks following prior gains.

U.S. inflation data showed a milder impact, suggesting the possibility of Federal Reserve rate cuts. This further energized the equities rally, while commodity prices fell under the weight of ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

On the ground, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite indices all recorded gains. Meanwhile, European and Japanese stocks paused following recent rallies. Oil and gold prices dropped as U.S. crude stockpiles rose and political risks remained. The Federal Reserve remains cautious, with Chair Powell scheduled to address these economic dynamics soon.

