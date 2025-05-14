Left Menu

Global Markets Rally on Easing U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Global markets rose as trade tensions between the U.S. and China eased, lifting shares on Wall Street and Asia. European stocks saw slight declines post-gains. U.S. inflation data indicated possible Federal Reserve rate cuts, while commodity prices dropped due to geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets experienced an upswing with a reduction in trade tensions between the United States and China. This led to higher share prices on Wall Street and in Asian markets, albeit with slight declines in European stocks following prior gains.

U.S. inflation data showed a milder impact, suggesting the possibility of Federal Reserve rate cuts. This further energized the equities rally, while commodity prices fell under the weight of ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

On the ground, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite indices all recorded gains. Meanwhile, European and Japanese stocks paused following recent rallies. Oil and gold prices dropped as U.S. crude stockpiles rose and political risks remained. The Federal Reserve remains cautious, with Chair Powell scheduled to address these economic dynamics soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

