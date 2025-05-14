Left Menu

Uncovering Hidden Threats: The Risk of Chinese-Made Solar Inverters

The U.S. is investigating Chinese-made inverters for potential security risks after the discovery of rogue communication devices. These unlisted components could bypass firewalls, posing threats to power grids worldwide. The growing reliance on Chinese technology raises concerns over national security and the integrity of critical infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. energy officials are scrutinizing Chinese-made devices crucial to renewable energy amid concerns over embedded communication equipment, according to insider sources. Predominantly produced in China, these power inverters connect solar panels and wind turbines to electricity grids worldwide and have even been found in batteries, heat pumps, and electric vehicle chargers.

Despite measures like firewalls designed to block unauthorized access, investigators discovered rogue communication tools within these inverters. Such devices could facilitate remote alterations and potentially catastrophic outcomes, including destabilized power grids and extensive blackouts. Experts warn these vulnerabilities expose critical infrastructure to significant security threats.

The U.S. Department of Energy is addressing transparency issues with manufacturers through 'Software Bill of Materials' initiatives. Meanwhile, tensions with China heighten as renewable infrastructure's increased dependence on Chinese technology reveals strategic dependencies, prompting urgent calls for diversified and trusted equipment sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

