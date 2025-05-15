Left Menu

Argentina's Grain Production Outlook: A Growing Opportunity

Argentina's Rosario grains exchange increased its 2024/25 soybean production estimate from 45.5 to 48.5 million metric tons. Additionally, its first estimate for the 2025/26 wheat harvest stands at 21 million metric tons. These adjustments underscore an optimistic outlook for the nation's grain production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 03:11 IST
Argentina's Grain Production Outlook: A Growing Opportunity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's Rosario grains exchange has revised its forecast for the nation's 2024/25 soybean production, raising the estimate to 48.5 million metric tons from the previous 45.5 million tons projection. This marks a notable increase in the country's agricultural output expectations.

Furthermore, the exchange has put forward its inaugural estimate for the 2025/26 wheat campaign. It anticipates the harvest reaching a substantial 21 million metric tons.

The revision and initial projection reflect favorable conditions and potential growth in Argentina's grain production, positioning the country as a key player in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025