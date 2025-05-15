Argentina's Grain Production Outlook: A Growing Opportunity

Argentina's Rosario grains exchange has revised its forecast for the nation's 2024/25 soybean production, raising the estimate to 48.5 million metric tons from the previous 45.5 million tons projection. This marks a notable increase in the country's agricultural output expectations.

Furthermore, the exchange has put forward its inaugural estimate for the 2025/26 wheat campaign. It anticipates the harvest reaching a substantial 21 million metric tons.

The revision and initial projection reflect favorable conditions and potential growth in Argentina's grain production, positioning the country as a key player in the global market.

