Political 'Raita': A Fiery Exchange in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly

In a lively session of the Uttar Pradesh state Assembly on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak warned opposition members against politicizing the proceedings. The caution came during an exchange with Samajwadi Party MLAs who called for succinct responses from the government.

Pathak asserted that the government is ready to provide straightforward answers to straightforward questions, but any political undertones would prompt equally political responses. His statements came amid a heated discussion during Question Hour, sparked by pointed questions from MLAs Kamal Akhtar and R K Verma.

Speaker Satish Mahana concurred with Pathak's stance, emphasizing adherence to departmental matters for clarity. The exchange left opposition leaders critiquing Pathak's metaphorical language about politically spreading 'raita', a term humorously referring to creating disorder.

