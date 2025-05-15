Left Menu

Rosario Grains Exchange Boosts Soybean and Wheat Production Estimates

The Rosario grains exchange has increased its forecast for Argentina's 2024/25 soybean production to 48.5 million metric tons, surpassing its earlier estimate of 45.5 million tons due to better-than-expected yields. For the 2025/26 wheat campaign, production is projected at 21 million tons with a record planting area of 7.2 million hectares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 03:27 IST
Rosario Grains Exchange Boosts Soybean and Wheat Production Estimates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's Rosario grains exchange has updated its soybean production forecast for the 2024/25 cycle to 48.5 million metric tons, citing improved yields as a key factor. This revision represents a significant increase from the previous 45.5 million ton estimate.

As a major player in the global agricultural market, Argentina holds the position of top exporter of soybean oil and meal and ranks third in corn exports, in addition to being a significant wheat producer. The exchange has also released its initial projection for the 2025/26 wheat campaign, estimating a harvest of 21 million tons, up from 20.1 million tons in the 2024/25 cycle.

In a notable development, farmers are expected to sow 7.2 million hectares of wheat—the largest area planted in the past 15 years—starting within the coming weeks in Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025