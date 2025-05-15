Rosario Grains Exchange Boosts Soybean and Wheat Production Estimates
The Rosario grains exchange has increased its forecast for Argentina's 2024/25 soybean production to 48.5 million metric tons, surpassing its earlier estimate of 45.5 million tons due to better-than-expected yields. For the 2025/26 wheat campaign, production is projected at 21 million tons with a record planting area of 7.2 million hectares.
Argentina's Rosario grains exchange has updated its soybean production forecast for the 2024/25 cycle to 48.5 million metric tons, citing improved yields as a key factor. This revision represents a significant increase from the previous 45.5 million ton estimate.
As a major player in the global agricultural market, Argentina holds the position of top exporter of soybean oil and meal and ranks third in corn exports, in addition to being a significant wheat producer. The exchange has also released its initial projection for the 2025/26 wheat campaign, estimating a harvest of 21 million tons, up from 20.1 million tons in the 2024/25 cycle.
In a notable development, farmers are expected to sow 7.2 million hectares of wheat—the largest area planted in the past 15 years—starting within the coming weeks in Argentina.
