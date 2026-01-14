Left Menu

JK Tyre Expands Production Capacity at Banmore Plant

JK Tyre & Industries has expanded its passenger car radial tyre production at the Banmore facility in Madhya Pradesh. The new phase increases output to 30,000 tyres daily, equating to around 10.5 million tyres annually. This expansion supports rising passenger vehicle demand and reinforces the company's market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:13 IST
JK Tyre Expands Production Capacity at Banmore Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JK Tyre & Industries has announced the expansion of its passenger car radial tyre production capabilities at the Banmore facility in Madhya Pradesh. With the commissioning of the third phase of its investment strategy, the plant's capacity has soared to 30,000 tyres per day, translating to an impressive 10.5 million tyres annually.

The strategic expansion comes as a response to the increasing demand for passenger vehicles, emphasizing the company's commitment to capacity enhancement, modernization, and innovation through technology. Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania highlighted the move as a pivotal step in meeting the needs of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and consumers.

Banmore remains a critical part of JK Tyre's production network, which spans 11 manufacturing facilities worldwide. The company is ranked among the top 20 tyre manufacturers globally, producing approximately 35 million tyres each year, underlining its significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech-Enhanced Safety: Real-Time Alerts for Stray Cattle on Highways

Tech-Enhanced Safety: Real-Time Alerts for Stray Cattle on Highways

 India
2
Tesla's Racial Harassment Mediation: A New Chapter Begins

Tesla's Racial Harassment Mediation: A New Chapter Begins

 Global
3
Political Storm Brews Over German Chancellor's Uninvited Visit to Karnataka

Political Storm Brews Over German Chancellor's Uninvited Visit to Karnataka

 India
4
Controversy Erupts at Delhi Zoo Over Jackal Suffocation Incident

Controversy Erupts at Delhi Zoo Over Jackal Suffocation Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026