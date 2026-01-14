JK Tyre Expands Production Capacity at Banmore Plant

JK Tyre & Industries has announced the expansion of its passenger car radial tyre production capabilities at the Banmore facility in Madhya Pradesh. With the commissioning of the third phase of its investment strategy, the plant's capacity has soared to 30,000 tyres per day, translating to an impressive 10.5 million tyres annually.

The strategic expansion comes as a response to the increasing demand for passenger vehicles, emphasizing the company's commitment to capacity enhancement, modernization, and innovation through technology. Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania highlighted the move as a pivotal step in meeting the needs of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and consumers.

Banmore remains a critical part of JK Tyre's production network, which spans 11 manufacturing facilities worldwide. The company is ranked among the top 20 tyre manufacturers globally, producing approximately 35 million tyres each year, underlining its significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)