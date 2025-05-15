India's Fisheries and Semiconductor Sectors Soar: New Initiatives Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a crucial meeting on Thursday to assess the progress and chart future plans for India's Fisheries sector. The focus is on advancing deep-sea fishing and boosting seafood exports, following the recent unveiling of Rs 255 crore worth of projects by the Department of Fisheries in Mumbai.

The ministry's initiative, titled 'Coastal States Fisheries Meet: 2025', saw the inauguration of major projects by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. The total outlay of Rs 255.30 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana aims to propel the coastal fisheries sector, which is vital for rural livelihoods and the national economy.

India, with its extensive coastline and 2.02 million square kilometre Exclusive Economic Zone, presents vast marine resources. Contributing to 72% of national fish production and 76% of seafood exports, the sector has an estimated potential of 5.31 million tonnes. New initiatives include a Marine Fisheries Census, and a Turtle Excluder Device project.

Adding to these developments, Prime Minister Modi announced the Union Cabinet's approval of a new semiconductor plant in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, under the India Semiconductor Mission. The move is expected to fuel innovation and generate multiple opportunities for the youth, aligning with India's ambitious strides in semiconductor technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)