Left Menu

India's Fisheries and Semiconductor Sectors Soar: New Initiatives Unveiled

India's PM Modi reviewed new plans to boost the fisheries sector, highlighting deep-sea fishing and exports. A Rs 255 crore project was launched, focusing on sustainable practices. In tandem, a new semiconductor unit in Uttar Pradesh was approved, showcasing India's commitment to growth and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:21 IST
India's Fisheries and Semiconductor Sectors Soar: New Initiatives Unveiled
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at meeting of Fisheries sector (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a crucial meeting on Thursday to assess the progress and chart future plans for India's Fisheries sector. The focus is on advancing deep-sea fishing and boosting seafood exports, following the recent unveiling of Rs 255 crore worth of projects by the Department of Fisheries in Mumbai.

The ministry's initiative, titled 'Coastal States Fisheries Meet: 2025', saw the inauguration of major projects by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. The total outlay of Rs 255.30 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana aims to propel the coastal fisheries sector, which is vital for rural livelihoods and the national economy.

India, with its extensive coastline and 2.02 million square kilometre Exclusive Economic Zone, presents vast marine resources. Contributing to 72% of national fish production and 76% of seafood exports, the sector has an estimated potential of 5.31 million tonnes. New initiatives include a Marine Fisheries Census, and a Turtle Excluder Device project.

Adding to these developments, Prime Minister Modi announced the Union Cabinet's approval of a new semiconductor plant in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, under the India Semiconductor Mission. The move is expected to fuel innovation and generate multiple opportunities for the youth, aligning with India's ambitious strides in semiconductor technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025