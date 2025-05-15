Pushkar Kumbh Commences in Mana: A Celebration of Tradition

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the much-anticipated Pushkar Kumbh festival has commenced in Mana, Uttarakhand, after a 12-year hiatus. He took to social media platform X to share the news about the revival of this significant cultural event near the revered Badrinath Dham.

The Pushkar Kumbh is now being celebrated at the sacred convergence of the Alaknanda and Saraswati rivers, heralding the divinity of timeless traditions. 'This grand festival of faith exemplifies the essence of our cultural heritage,' Dhami's post stated as he welcomed devotees to Devbhoomi.

Earlier, on May 12, CM Dhami attended a spiritual program organized by the Shri Kalyanika Himalaya Devasthanam Trust at Dol Ashram, Almora. He participated in rituals, expressing gratitude for the divine energy he feels at the ashram. Dhami emphasized the state's efforts to bolster spiritual tourism through infrastructure development initiatives like the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)