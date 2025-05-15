Left Menu

Dust from Pakistan Adds to Delhi's Air Quality Woes Amid Rising Heat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports dust from North Pakistan moving towards Delhi-NCR, impacting air quality. Strong winds cause eastward dust shift, improving visibility, but Delhi's AQI hits poor levels. The recent air quality improvements are threatened by pollution, requiring strict regulations to maintain better conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday that dust originating from North Pakistan is advancing towards Delhi-NCR through Punjab and Haryana. This movement, driven by potent lower-level westerly winds, underlines the ongoing concern about worsening air quality in the region.

As dust continues to move eastward, visibility in Delhi's Palam area has improved to 4,000 meters, according to IMD data. A visibility threshold above 1,000 meters is not classified as a dust storm event, thus the current situation does not meet such criteria.

Delhi grapples with sweltering heat, with temperatures soaring into the high 30s Celsius, while air pollution levels escalate. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 350 in Punjabi Bagh. Overall, Delhi's air quality fell into the 'poor' category, with various city locales registering alarming AQI figures.

Categorized by rising pollution levels, an AQI between 301 and 400 is deemed 'very poor'. Delhi recently experienced an improvement when the AQI dropped to 'moderate' levels, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to lift Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan.

The CAQM emphasizes the necessity for ongoing adherence to statutory directions by all agencies to maintain air quality improvements. Compliance with guidelines from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and pollution control authorities remains critical to preventing further deterioration.

