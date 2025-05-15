Severe Weather Alert Issued for Uttarakhand: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Gusty Winds Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Uttarakhand, effective over the next 24 hours. The forecast predicts the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 70 km/hr in areas such as Champawat, Dehradun, Nainital, and Pauri Garhwal.

Residents in the affected areas are advised by the IMD to take necessary precautions and avoid going outdoors unless essential. Earlier predictions also indicated a rapid onset of severe weather, including thunder, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 km/hr in regions like Dehradun, Pauri, and Tehri within a window of two hours.

On a broader scale, the IMD noted the influence of a high-pressure gradient over northwest India, leading to the dispersal of dust from West Rajasthan to the Delhi NCR region via strong surface winds impacting Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and north Rajasthan. Nonetheless, dry conditions are anticipated across most regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)