Left Menu

Severe Weather Alert Issued for Uttarakhand: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Gusty Winds Expected

The India Meteorological Department warns of severe weather in Uttarakhand, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds up to 70 km/hr. Key areas like Champawat, Dehradun, Nainital, and Pauri Garhwal are advised to prepare and exercise caution over the next 24 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:33 IST
Severe Weather Alert Issued for Uttarakhand: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Gusty Winds Expected
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Uttarakhand, effective over the next 24 hours. The forecast predicts the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 70 km/hr in areas such as Champawat, Dehradun, Nainital, and Pauri Garhwal.

Residents in the affected areas are advised by the IMD to take necessary precautions and avoid going outdoors unless essential. Earlier predictions also indicated a rapid onset of severe weather, including thunder, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 km/hr in regions like Dehradun, Pauri, and Tehri within a window of two hours.

On a broader scale, the IMD noted the influence of a high-pressure gradient over northwest India, leading to the dispersal of dust from West Rajasthan to the Delhi NCR region via strong surface winds impacting Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and north Rajasthan. Nonetheless, dry conditions are anticipated across most regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025