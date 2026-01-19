Kruger National Park Introduces Gate Quotas After Heavy Rains, Closes Northern Access for Safety

The Kruger National Park (KNP) has implemented a gate quota system with immediate effect to ensure visitor safety and effective traffic management, following persistent heavy rainfall that has caused flooding and damage to park infrastructure.

Last week’s intense rainfall across Limpopo and Mpumalanga led to significant river level rises, with overflows reported in the Crocodile, Sabie, Letaba, Sand, Luvuvhu and Limpopo rivers. Further rainfall on Sunday night resulted in additional damage to roads and facilities within the park.

Gate Quotas and Entry Restrictions

KNP said a gate quota system will now apply at the following open gates:

Malelane Gate

Numbi Gate

Paul Kruger Gate

All Open Safari Vehicles (OSVs) will be counted within these quotas.

“Guests are advised to ensure that their vehicles have sufficient fuel, as filling stations at camps may be affected by the persistent rain,” KNP said.

Controlled Access for Essential Services

Entry through Paul Kruger Gate only will be permitted for:

Essential delivery vehicles

Airport transfers (with proof of a valid flight ticket)

Officials

Road and Gate Closures

Due to flooding:

The Skukuza–Phabeni Gate route is closed after a stream cut off access along the S1 road

Phabeni Gate is currently inaccessible via Skukuza

Orpen Gate remains closed until further notice due to safety concerns

KNP confirmed that the entire northern region of the park is currently inaccessible, and all northern gates remain closed.

Monitoring and Public Updates

The South African National Parks (SANParks) said it continues to closely monitor weather conditions and the status of roads and infrastructure across Kruger National Park.

“Further updates will be communicated as the situation evolves,” KNP said.

Visitors are urged to plan their travel carefully, comply with gate quotas and closures, and prioritise safety while conditions remain unstable.