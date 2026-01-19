Left Menu

Kruger National Park Introduces Gate Quotas After Heavy Rains, Closes Northern Access for Safety

“Guests are advised to ensure that their vehicles have sufficient fuel, as filling stations at camps may be affected by the persistent rain,” KNP said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Skukuza | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:18 IST
Kruger National Park Introduces Gate Quotas After Heavy Rains, Closes Northern Access for Safety
The South African National Parks (SANParks) said it continues to closely monitor weather conditions and the status of roads and infrastructure across Kruger National Park. Image Credit: (Wikipedia)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Kruger National Park (KNP) has implemented a gate quota system with immediate effect to ensure visitor safety and effective traffic management, following persistent heavy rainfall that has caused flooding and damage to park infrastructure.

Last week’s intense rainfall across Limpopo and Mpumalanga led to significant river level rises, with overflows reported in the Crocodile, Sabie, Letaba, Sand, Luvuvhu and Limpopo rivers. Further rainfall on Sunday night resulted in additional damage to roads and facilities within the park.

Gate Quotas and Entry Restrictions

KNP said a gate quota system will now apply at the following open gates:

  • Malelane Gate

  • Numbi Gate

  • Paul Kruger Gate

All Open Safari Vehicles (OSVs) will be counted within these quotas.

“Guests are advised to ensure that their vehicles have sufficient fuel, as filling stations at camps may be affected by the persistent rain,” KNP said.

Controlled Access for Essential Services

Entry through Paul Kruger Gate only will be permitted for:

  • Essential delivery vehicles

  • Airport transfers (with proof of a valid flight ticket)

  • Officials

Road and Gate Closures

Due to flooding:

  • The Skukuza–Phabeni Gate route is closed after a stream cut off access along the S1 road

  • Phabeni Gate is currently inaccessible via Skukuza

  • Orpen Gate remains closed until further notice due to safety concerns

KNP confirmed that the entire northern region of the park is currently inaccessible, and all northern gates remain closed.

Monitoring and Public Updates

The South African National Parks (SANParks) said it continues to closely monitor weather conditions and the status of roads and infrastructure across Kruger National Park.

“Further updates will be communicated as the situation evolves,” KNP said.

Visitors are urged to plan their travel carefully, comply with gate quotas and closures, and prioritise safety while conditions remain unstable.

 

TRENDING

1
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
2
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States
3
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
4
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026