Arya Vidyapeeth College Unveils Advanced NCC Training Facilities
Arya Vidyapeeth College in Guwahati has inaugurated a cutting-edge Obstacle Course and .22 Rifle Firing Simulator to enhance NCC cadet training. The facilities underscore the college's commitment to nurturing discipline and leadership in youth, aligning with standards for entry into Indian Armed and Central Police Forces.
Arya Vidyapeeth College, an esteemed autonomous institution in Guwahati, Assam, marked a significant advancement in its training infrastructure with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Obstacle Course and .22 Rifle Firing Simulator. This development, revealed on Thursday, was attended by notable figures including Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, Commanding Officer of the 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC, and other key stakeholders.
The inception of these vital training tools owes its success to the diligent efforts and strategic planning led by the 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC. The enthusiastic collaboration between commanding officers and the principal, Dr. Pradip Kumar Bhattacharyya, was instrumental in bringing about this advancement, marking a new chapter in NCC training at the institution.
This Obstacle Course, the first in Guwahati, is designed to boost the endurance and agility of NCC cadets in preparation for defense forces. Brigadier Ajit Kumar Borah commended this initiative, emphasizing its role in fostering leadership among the youth. The event also featured a demonstration of the simulator's capabilities, underscoring its importance for NCC cadets across multiple units.
