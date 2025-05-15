Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Jaipur: Four Drown in Pond During Rescue Attempt

A tragic accident in Jaipur's Dudu area left four people dead, including three girls, after a rescue attempt went awry. Eighteen-year-old Kamlesh Devi slipped into a pond, with friends who attempted a rescue also drowning. The incident underscores the dangers of unsupervised water activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:56 IST
A tragic accident unfolded in Rajasthan's Jaipur, where four individuals perished after drowning in a pond. The incident occurred in the Kakadiyan Ki Dhani village, located in the Dudu area, as a group of young individuals ventured to graze goats and paused near a field-side pond to bathe.

Reports from local authorities indicate that 18-year-old Kamlesh Devi first entered the water. She soon found herself in distress, struggling against the current. In a brave yet perilous attempt to save her, Vinod Kumar, aged 20, and friends Rameshwari and Hema Bavariya, both 18, entered the water. Tragically, none survived the ordeal.

Witnesses immediately sought help, alerting family members, villagers, and police. Despite a rigorous three-hour rescue operation coordinated with local efforts, all four friends were eventually retrieved from the pond. The bodies were subsequently transported to Dudu Hospital, where post-mortem examinations are to be conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

