U.S. Stocks Navigate Mixed Signals Amid Trade Deals and Probes

U.S. stocks experienced a mixed trading session, highlighted by Cisco's significant gains due to optimistic forecasts, while UnitedHealth faced a downturn following reports of a criminal investigation. The S&P 500 showed recovery signs post the April sell-off driven by trade war uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:15 IST
U.S. Stocks Navigate Mixed Signals Amid Trade Deals and Probes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, U.S. stocks faced mixed fortunes as Cisco Systems surged on the back of an optimistic forecast, whereas UnitedHealth plummeted amid news of a criminal investigation. Despite these fluctuations, the S&P 500 demonstrated recovery following April's sharp sell-off, triggered by trade war anxieties.

Investors are hopeful for deals that could ease steep tariffs, a sentiment driving market moves despite ongoing concerns. "Deal anticipation" is the prevailing trading sentiment, according to Dennis Dick from Triple D Trading. As AI advances fuel demand for tech companies, Cisco benefited, rising nearly 6%, while rival AI chipmaker Broadcom saw a modest 0.5% increase.

The health sector took a hit as UnitedHealth fell 13% after reports of a federal probe into potential Medicare fraud. The company stated no official notification from prosecutors. Meanwhile, Walmart and Amazon faced price and performance pressures, reflecting wider impacts of tariff-related uncertainties affecting corporate predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

