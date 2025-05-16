Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: A Global Perspective

The risk-on rally at the beginning of the week, fueled by a China-U.S. trade truce, waned by Friday as traders suspected the rebound had overshot. Wall Street and European futures held steady, while Asian markets presented mixed outcomes with Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipping 0.8% amid Alibaba's disappointing earnings.

Global stock markets mirrored a sentiment that resurrected the pre-tariff war scenario. Meanwhile, bond markets welcomed lower-than-expected U.S. producer prices, prompting an upward revision of Federal Reserve rate cuts forecast, now totaling 56 basis points for this year.

President Trump touted pending Middle East deals, affecting oil prices, yet tariffs remain elevated, with Walmart signaling upcoming price hikes due to these tariff costs. The economic impact is anticipated in hard U.S. data, including upcoming consumer sentiment readings and import price releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)