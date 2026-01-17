Left Menu

Trump Denies Federal Reserve Nomination Offer to JPMorgan CEO

Former U.S. President Donald Trump refutes claims that he offered JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon the Federal Reserve Chair position. The denial follows a Wall Street Journal report suggesting otherwise. Trump also announced intentions to sue JPMorgan for allegedly closing his accounts post the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected assertions that he proposed JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon as a candidate for the Federal Reserve Chair position. This rebuttal comes in response to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal claiming that Trump made the offer.

In a statement on his platform, Truth Social, Trump criticized the Wall Street Journal report, dismissing its claims as inaccurate. He insists there were no such discussions about a potential nomination for Dimon to lead the Federal Reserve.

Additionally, Trump revealed plans to initiate legal action against JPMorgan. The bank reportedly 'debanked' him following the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an action Trump plans to challenge in court within the next two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

