Assam Rifles Defuses Border Threat, Seizes Arms and Heroin

In a significant military engagement, a patrol by the Assam Rifles faced heavy gunfire near New Samtal village, bordering Myanmar, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence PRO for Manipur, Nagaland, and South Arunachal Pradesh. On May 14, 2025, the patrol retaliated with precision, neutralizing ten insurgents clad in camouflage fatigues.

Following the skirmish, a comprehensive search of the area uncovered a large weapons cache, including seven AK-47s, an RPG launcher, an M4 rifle, and four SBBL rifles. These individuals were suspected insurgents involved in cross-border activities, though their identities are still being verified.

The Indo-Myanmar Border remains under intense scrutiny, with security forces maintaining robust postures and collaborating with civil authorities to ensure regional stability. This follows other significant seizures, such as the recovery of 2.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 17.54 crore in Champhai district on May 15, 2025.

The valuable contraband has been handed over to the Custom Preventive Force Department for further investigation. Earlier, in a separate operation, Assam Rifles seized heroin worth Rs 97.90 Lakhs and arrested one suspect identified as Laltanpuia in the Zote area, Champhai district, underlining persistent efforts to combat the narcotics trade.

