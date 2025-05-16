Waaree Renewable Technologies Secures Major Solar Project Award
Waaree Renewable Technologies announced receiving a contract to develop a solar power project under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana-2.0. Valued at Rs 114.23 crore, the project includes engineering, procurement, and construction works, slated for completion in 2025-26, aimed at bolstering renewable energy efforts.
- Country:
- India
Waaree Renewable Technologies has secured a significant contract, valued at Rs 114.23 crore, for setting up a solar power project under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana-2.0. The leading renewable energy company announced this development on Friday.
The project, poised for completion in 2025-26 as per the regulatory filing, will see the execution of engineering, procurement, and construction, including operations and maintenance of a 94 MW AC/131.6 MW DC capacity solar power plant.
This strategic project is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the state's renewable energy infrastructure and contribute to sustainable energy solutions.
