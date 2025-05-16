Left Menu

Waaree Renewable Technologies Secures Major Solar Project Award

Waaree Renewable Technologies announced receiving a contract to develop a solar power project under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana-2.0. Valued at Rs 114.23 crore, the project includes engineering, procurement, and construction works, slated for completion in 2025-26, aimed at bolstering renewable energy efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Waaree Renewable Technologies has secured a significant contract, valued at Rs 114.23 crore, for setting up a solar power project under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana-2.0. The leading renewable energy company announced this development on Friday.

The project, poised for completion in 2025-26 as per the regulatory filing, will see the execution of engineering, procurement, and construction, including operations and maintenance of a 94 MW AC/131.6 MW DC capacity solar power plant.

This strategic project is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the state's renewable energy infrastructure and contribute to sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

