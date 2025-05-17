Libya in Turmoil: Protests Demand PM Dbeibah's Resignation Amidst Rising Violence

Hundreds of Libyan protesters took to the streets on Friday, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah. Demonstrators gathered in Tripoli's Martyrs' Square, venting frustrations over postponed elections and escalating violence.

The protests intensified following clashes in the capital between rival armed groups, which resulted in eight civilian deaths, according to the United Nations. Businessman Wael Abdulhafed expressed public anger towards the current leadership, accusing them of preventing elections.

Despite the turmoil, Libya's state-oil firm NOC reports that oil and gas operations continue unaffected. The country's main oil facilities, located in southern and eastern regions, remain stable as the government grapples with political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)