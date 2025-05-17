CM Sukhu Hails HPBOSE Achievers, Urges Perseverance

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended his heartfelt congratulations to students who successfully cleared the 12th class examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) in Dharamshala. Recognizing the meritorious students for their remarkable achievements, the Chief Minister emphasized that their success reflected their hard work and dedication to academics.

CM Sukhu also acknowledged the critical role played by parents, teachers, and well-wishers in guiding and supporting these young achievers. In a message on social media platform X, he expressed gratitude for their contributions and encouraged students to pursue their dreams with passion and determination, wishing them a bright future in their chosen fields.

For students who were unable to clear the exams, CM Sukhu urged them not to be disheartened, encouraging a steadfast commitment to their goals. He confidently assured them that success would eventually follow their persistent efforts. On Thursday, the Himachal Pradesh Board announced the results of Class 10th exams, with a pass rate of 79.8 per cent and a notable presence of girls in the top ten positions.

