Inox Green Expands Solar O&M Portfolio to 1GW

Inox Green Energy Services has inked agreements to manage operations and maintenance (O&M) for 285 MWp of solar projects belonging to two major renewable energy firms, it announced Monday.

This deal has propelled Inox Green's solar maintenance portfolio to 1 GW, merely a month into its involvement in the segment, as per the company's statement. The involved companies' names remain undisclosed, despite the projects being located across various sites they own.

Speaking on the development, CEO SK Mathu Sudhana expressed excitement about securing the additional 285 MWp. He emphasized that with developers nationwide significantly boosting solar capacities, Inox Green is strategically positioned to expand rapidly with its bespoke O&M solutions.

