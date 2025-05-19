Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Calls for Urgent Relief and Action Post-Storms in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a public grievance session in Lucknow, assuring citizens of necessary actions on their issues. He instructed speedy relief for storm-affected areas, emphasizing compensation distribution and prioritizing medical aid and drainage solutions for waterlogged regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 09:56 IST
Yogi Adityanath Calls for Urgent Relief and Action Post-Storms in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive step to address public concerns, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a Janata Darshan at his official residence in Lucknow on Monday. During the interaction, Adityanath personally listened to grievances from citizens, including several women attendees, and committed to taking immediate and appropriate action on the issues raised.

Earlier in the week, CM Yogi directed state officials to accelerate relief operations in regions hit by storms, rain, and hailstorms. He stressed the importance of prompt compensation for any human or livestock casualties and mandated that those injured receive adequate medical treatment.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister's Office used the social media platform X to communicate Yogi Adityanath's orders for district officers. The directives included visiting affected areas, evaluating damages, orchestrating robust relief efforts, and implementing drainage solutions to counteract waterlogging, ensuring a comprehensive governmental response to the inclement weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025