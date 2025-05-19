Yogi Adityanath Calls for Urgent Relief and Action Post-Storms in Uttar Pradesh

In a proactive step to address public concerns, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a Janata Darshan at his official residence in Lucknow on Monday. During the interaction, Adityanath personally listened to grievances from citizens, including several women attendees, and committed to taking immediate and appropriate action on the issues raised.

Earlier in the week, CM Yogi directed state officials to accelerate relief operations in regions hit by storms, rain, and hailstorms. He stressed the importance of prompt compensation for any human or livestock casualties and mandated that those injured receive adequate medical treatment.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister's Office used the social media platform X to communicate Yogi Adityanath's orders for district officers. The directives included visiting affected areas, evaluating damages, orchestrating robust relief efforts, and implementing drainage solutions to counteract waterlogging, ensuring a comprehensive governmental response to the inclement weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)