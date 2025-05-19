Google Search Reunites Missing Woman with Family After Five Months

A mentally-ill woman from Maharashtra's Thane district, missing for five months, has been reunited with her family, thanks to an NGO's efforts using Google search.

Identified as Fuldevi Sant Lal, 50, she disappeared from Shahapur in December 2024 and was found destitute in Palghar district. Rescued by police, she was admitted to Samarth Ashram by Jeevan Anand Sanstha—the NGO that located her family online.

Although initial contacts failed to bring her family to the ashram, persistent efforts bore fruit as her relatives finally arrived to take her home.

(With inputs from agencies.)