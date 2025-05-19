Left Menu

Bengaluru Faces Waterlogging Crisis as Heavy Rainfall Continues

Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, is reeling from severe waterlogging after heavy rains. Criticism from opposition parties highlights the Congress government's alleged mishandling. Minister D.K. Shivakumar pledges action, while BJP leader Amit Malviya points fingers. City infrastructure struggles, with more rain forecasted by the IMD, raising concerns among residents.

Bengaluru Faces Waterlogging Crisis as Heavy Rainfall Continues
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bengaluru grapples with severe waterlogging due to relentless rainfall, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured the public that efforts are underway to tackle the issue. The minister attributed clogged roads to the accumulation of leaves and litter, while urging the BBMP to intensify their remedial measures.

The situation has sparked a political storm, with the BJP accusing the Congress-led state government of negligence. BJP leaders criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar for their lack of foresight, likening Bengaluru's waterlogged state to a 'Venice' after the downpour.

In response, Shivakumar expressed his commitment to long-term solutions for the city's drainage problems, criticizing past administrations for ignoring infrastructure deficits. The IMD's yellow alert forecasts more rain, intensifying public demands for effective management amidst traffic chaos and infrastructural damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

