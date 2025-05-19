Left Menu

Mutual Funds Hit Record High AUM with Surge in Equity Inflows

Mutual fund assets soared 23% to Rs 65.74 lakh crore in FY25, driven by robust inflows and market gains. Equity-oriented funds saw record inflows, while equity scheme folios surged 33%. Women investors increased, contributing to the AUM growth. SIPs also rose, with associated assets climbing 24.6%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:09 IST
Mutual Funds Hit Record High AUM with Surge in Equity Inflows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The mutual fund sector in India experienced a substantial growth spurt in FY25, with assets under management (AUM) reaching an all-time high of Rs 65.74 lakh crore, a 23% increase from the previous year. This growth was fueled by strong net inflows and favorable market conditions reflecting positive equity and debt markets.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India's (Amfi) latest report, equity-oriented mutual funds recorded an unprecedented inflow of Rs 4.17 lakh crore, facilitated by rising market valuations and the successful launch of 70 new fund offers. Asset diversification within mutual fund schemes played a critical role, bolstered by a 33.4% rise in equity folios and a surge in SIP contributions to Rs 2.89 lakh crore.

Women investors have increasingly contributed to this growth, representing 26% of the investor base, up from 24.2% in the previous year. This trend highlights a growing financial literacy and economic involvement of women, enhancing their presence in the mutual fund investor community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025