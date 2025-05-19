Mutual Funds Hit Record High AUM with Surge in Equity Inflows

The mutual fund sector in India experienced a substantial growth spurt in FY25, with assets under management (AUM) reaching an all-time high of Rs 65.74 lakh crore, a 23% increase from the previous year. This growth was fueled by strong net inflows and favorable market conditions reflecting positive equity and debt markets.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India's (Amfi) latest report, equity-oriented mutual funds recorded an unprecedented inflow of Rs 4.17 lakh crore, facilitated by rising market valuations and the successful launch of 70 new fund offers. Asset diversification within mutual fund schemes played a critical role, bolstered by a 33.4% rise in equity folios and a surge in SIP contributions to Rs 2.89 lakh crore.

Women investors have increasingly contributed to this growth, representing 26% of the investor base, up from 24.2% in the previous year. This trend highlights a growing financial literacy and economic involvement of women, enhancing their presence in the mutual fund investor community.

