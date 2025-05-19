Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Upholds Mosque Survey Amidst Rising Tensions

The Allahabad High Court has upheld a trial court order to survey the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, dismissing objections from the Muslim side. The court confirmed the legal appointment of a Survey Commissioner amidst rising tensions, allowing the trial to continue uninterrupted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Allahabad High Court on Monday affirmed the trial court's directive for a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh. The court dismissed a petition by the Muslim side seeking to halt the proceedings, asserting that there were no issues with the trial court's order.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain expressed satisfaction with the High Court's ruling, stating that objections regarding the appointment of the Survey Commissioner had been overruled. He clarified that the court possesses the authority to appoint a Survey Commissioner without prior consultation, as mandated by law, a point that was upheld in the judgment.

Jain further clarified that the High Court's decision to vacate the stay on the trial indicates that proceedings will now progress. He pointed out that neither the Place of Worship Act nor recent Supreme Court orders apply to this case, as it involves an ASI-protected monument from 1958. The mosque management had previously sought a stay on the trial, citing disputes over the site's historical claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

