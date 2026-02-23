TVK chief Vijay dubs DMK regime as good for nothing 'Ulta model govt'.
PTI | Vellore | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
TVK chief Vijay dubs DMK regime as good for nothing 'Ulta model govt'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TVK
- DMK
- Vijay
- Ulta model
- government
- criticism
- ineffective
- administration
- politics
- performance
ALSO READ
Vijay Launches Strong Attack on Tamil Nadu Government, Calls for 'Miracle Election'
Rijiju Criticizes Kerala Government, Inaugurates NDA Office
SC says SIT probe into Tirupati laddu row is complete and there was nothing wrong with state government's separate inquiry into it.
Hong Kong's Subversion Sentences Spotlight Global Criticism
Government to Invest $200m in Genesis to Boost Energy Security