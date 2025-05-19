Left Menu

New India Assurance Reports Marginal Profit Dip, Eyes Future Innovations

New India Assurance reported a slight decrease in net profit of about 2% to Rs 347 crore in Q4 March 2025, down from Rs 354 crore the previous year. Despite the dip, the company's income rose to Rs 10,966 crore. Looking forward, it aims to launch innovative products focused on retail and MSME sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New India Assurance, a public sector insurance company, announced a nearly 2% drop in net profit for Q4 ending March 2025, reporting Rs 347 crore compared to Rs 354 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Despite this, the company's total income increased to Rs 10,966 crore, signaling growth from Rs 10,849 crore recorded in the fourth quarter of FY24. For the full fiscal year 2024-25, net profit saw a 12.49% decline to Rs 988 crore from Rs 1,129 crore in FY24.

Going forward, New India Assurance plans to introduce groundbreaking products, emphasizing the retail and MSME sectors, and enter into parametric insurance to combat traditional market challenges. In FY25, the company achieved a record Gross Written Premium of Rs 43,618 crore, a growth of 3.86% amid tough market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

