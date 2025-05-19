Unlocking Growth: British Agricultural Exports to EU Set to Surge
Under a new deal with the EU, British exports of major agricultural commodities could rise by 16%, and imports from the EU by 8%, as per government estimates. The agreement aims to facilitate trade, easing sanitary and phytosanitary standards to promote economic growth.
Government estimates suggest that British exports of major agricultural commodities to the European Union could surge by approximately 16% under a new trading agreement revealed on Monday.
This deal, focusing on sanitary and phytosanitary measures, is poised to boost imports from the European Union by around 8%, according to the modeling document.
The agreement is anticipated to streamline trade through relaxed regulations, thus promising potential economic gains for both regions.
