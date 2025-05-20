Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Show Resilience Amid Moody's Credit Rating Downgrade

U.S. stocks largely remained steady despite Moody's downgrade of the federal government's credit rating. The S&P 500 continued its upward trend, led by healthcare and industrial stocks. The Dow and Nasdaq also saw gains. Company's like Novavax and TXNM Energy posted notable jumps due to favorable developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 02:16 IST
U.S. Stocks Show Resilience Amid Moody's Credit Rating Downgrade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks managed to hold steady on Monday, despite Moody's recent downgrade of the federal government's sovereign credit rating. The downgrade, which brought the rating from 'Aaa' to 'Aa1', was prompted by the government's substantial $36 trillion debt.

Investors reacted modestly, with the S&P 500 rebounding from earlier losses to remain near unchanged, marking its sixth consecutive session of gains. Market strategists voiced that concerns over the downgrade may be overstated, though reactions were expected given the announcement's timing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recorded gains amidst mixed performances across S&P sectors, led by healthcare and consumer staples. Energy sectors, however, faced declines, while companies like TXNM Energy and Novavax experienced significant share price increases following key developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025