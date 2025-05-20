Protocol Controversy: High-Ranking Officials Face Criticism
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes the importance of protocol following Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai's recent comments. Dhankhar notes protocol's significance across institutions and shared concerns about the absence of senior officials at a recent event. Congress leader Udit Raj criticizes the situation, highlighting implications for representation and justice.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has stressed the importance of protocol, aligning his views with Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai. At a book launch event, Dhankhar said adherence to protocol is essential, underlining the importance of respecting institutional roles.
Referring to the Chief Justice's recent comments, Dhankhar noted the high regard in which the Chief Justice and protocol must be held. This follows remarks made by CJI Gavai at a felicitation ceremony about a perceived protocol breach when he visited Mumbai.
Critical voices have emerged, notably from Congress leader Udit Raj, who condemned the absence of senior state officials at the event, framing it as an insult to CJI Gavai, a Dalit in a top constitutional post. Raj's criticism draws attention to broader issues of representation and protocol adherence.
