Tragic Collision in Telangana: Four Dead, Seventeen Injured
A fatal accident in Vikarabad district, Telangana, resulted in four deaths and 17 injuries when a bus collided with a cement-loaded truck. The victims were returning from a wedding reception. Emergency services transported the injured to hospitals for treatment, while deceased bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.
In a devastating incident in Telangana's Vikarabad district, a bus collided with a cement-loaded truck, claiming the lives of four individuals and leaving 17 others injured. The tragedy unfolded under the Parigi police station limits at approximately 1:45 am on Monday.
According to Vikarabad Superintendent of Police K. Narayana Reddy, the bus was ferrying passengers who had attended a wedding reception in Shahbad. The collision resulted in the immediate shifting of injured parties to multiple hospitals in Hyderabad for urgent care.
The deceased were transported to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading to this fatal collision, which has left the community in shock and mourning.
