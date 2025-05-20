Tragic Collision in Telangana: Four Dead, Seventeen Injured

In a devastating incident in Telangana's Vikarabad district, a bus collided with a cement-loaded truck, claiming the lives of four individuals and leaving 17 others injured. The tragedy unfolded under the Parigi police station limits at approximately 1:45 am on Monday.

According to Vikarabad Superintendent of Police K. Narayana Reddy, the bus was ferrying passengers who had attended a wedding reception in Shahbad. The collision resulted in the immediate shifting of injured parties to multiple hospitals in Hyderabad for urgent care.

The deceased were transported to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading to this fatal collision, which has left the community in shock and mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)