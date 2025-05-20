Batala Police Crack ISI-Backed BKI Terror Module

In a major breakthrough, Batala Police have dismantled an ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of six operatives involved in an attempted grenade attack outside a liquor vend in Batala, as announced by the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Tuesday.

This terror module, directed by foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa and Mannu Agwan on behalf of terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda, targeted a liquor vend in Batala's Focal Point area on May 17, 2025. A hand grenade was lobbed by unidentified bike-borne youths but failed to detonate due to a faulty assembly.

Identified as Jatin Kumar alias Rohan, Barinder Singh alias Sajan, Abraham alias Rohit, Sunil Kumar, Rahul Masih, and Sohit, the suspects hail from Batala's localities. Police have seized a .30 bore pistol from their possession and revealed that the attackers were guided via video calls from their foreign handlers.

The DGP stated the module aimed to instill fear among contractors to enable extortion. The investigation, involving both technical and human intelligence, rapidly identified and apprehended the operatives.

During the operation, main suspect Jatin Kumar sustained injuries during an exchange of gunfire with police. Authorities continue to explore connections as part of an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)